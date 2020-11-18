Germany's Altmaier: We make every effort to ensure that retailers can remain open

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Wednesday that they are making every effort to ensure that retailers can remain open, as reported by Reuters.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its latest report noted that German economic growth outlook has weakened due to the second wave of infections. "German economy is projected to contract by roughly 5.5% in 2020," the IMF further noted and added that a partial recovery in 2021 is expected.

Market reaction

The market mood remains upbeat and Germany's DAX 30 Index was last seen gaining 0.36% on a daily basis at 13,180.