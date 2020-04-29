Germany's Altmaier: We have to go step by step in easing restrictions

Germany has to go step by step with regards to easing coronavirus related-restrictions or risk a more serious outcome, German Economy Minister Altmaier said on Wednesday.

"If numbers permit we can agree to a gradual loosening of restrictions and have an economic new start," Altmaier added. "The German economy has seen massive external and internal shock. Demand for German goods will be weaker in the coming weeks."

Market reaction

Germany's DAX 30 Index continued to erase its daily gains after these comments and was last seen up only 0.2% on a daily basis.