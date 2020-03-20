Germany’s Altmaier: Want to loosen anti-trust laws to allow greater cooperation of retail businesses

In an interview with Der Spiegel, a German weekly magazine, Economy Minister Altmaier said that he wants to loosen anti-trust laws to allow greater cooperation of retail businesses in a fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

His comments come as the German government contemplates a €40 billion aid package to help self-employed and very small businesses, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing a government source familiar with talks.

EUR/USD reaction

EUR/USD keeps its recovery mode intact around 1.0750 on the above comments, having hit the lowest levels since April 2017 at 1.0653 late Thursday amid broad USD surge.