Germany’s Altmaier: Stronger multilateralism to return with Biden’s presidency

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier hopes for a return of a stronger multilateralism under US President-elect Joe Biden.

Additional comments

“There needs to be a broad industrial tariff deal with the US.”

“Will only probably know how things will be with US policy in the spring.”

“Biden’s plan to return to the Paris climate agreement was key.”

EUR/USD looks to regain 1.1900

EUR/USD is gearing up for a convincing break above 1.1900, as markets offer the US dollar amid a better risk environment following a Biden victory in the US election.

At the time of writing, the spot gains 0.13% to trade at 1.1888.