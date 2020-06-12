Germany's Altmaier: Seeing first signs of hope in some sectors of German economy

"We are convinced that we can get the German economy back to the state it was in before the coronavirus outbreak by 2020," German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Friday.

Altmaier further noted that they are seeing signs of hope in some sectors of the economy.

Market reaction

These comments had little to no impact on market sentiment. As of writing, Germany's DAX 30 Index was up 0.95% on the day at 12,082 points and the EUR/USD pair was gaining 0.12% at 1.1312.