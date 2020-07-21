Germany's Altmaier: Possible that EU money could be available earlier than next year

"Agreement in Brussels is good news for millions of people in Germany and Europe," German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Tuesday.

"I think it's possible that the EU money could be available earlier than next year," Altmaier added. "It will enable recovery to happen quicker. Chance has increased that in the second half we will have a cautious, slow recovery."

Market reaction

The market mood remains upbeat on Tuesday. As of writing, Germany's DAX 30 Index was gaining 1.9% on a daily basis at 13,295 points.