Germany's Altmaier: Planning to adjust foreign trade regulation due to coronavirus

Germany is planning to adjust its foreign trade regulations due to the coronavirus, German Economy Minister Altmaier said on Tuesday.

"We need to be able, where necessary, look more closely at purchases of key companies in the healthcare sector from third countries," Altmaier further explained. "Critical purchases by non-EU states of German firms that make or develop vaccines, medicines, medical protective gear and other medical goods to treat highly infectious diseases need to be reported to the economy ministry."

Market reaction

Germany DAX 30 Index edged slightly lower in the last hour but was still up 1.5% on a daily basis.