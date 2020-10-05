Germany’s Altmaier: No taxes should be raised during the pandemic

There should be no hike taxes during the coronavirus pandemic, said the German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier in a statement on Monday.

The economy is battling the second-wave of the virus, with 1,382 new infections reported on Monday, bringing up the total tally to 300,619. The death toll rose by 5 to 9,534.

According to the Italian daily, La Stampa, Italy’s government will likely impose new restrictions in the coming week to contain the virus resurgence.

Meanwhile, the French Prime Minister (PM) Jean Castex’s office announced Sunday, closure of all bars in Paris from Tuesday.

The French government raised the city's coronavirus alert to maximum following a sustained period of high infection rates, with 12,565 new cases reported a day before.

Market reaction

EUR/USD is holding the higher ground amid broad US dollar weakness, as reports about US President Donald Trump’s likely discharge from the hospital lift the market mood.

The spot, currently, trades at 1.1735, up 0.15% on the day. Although, the growing virus concerns in Europe and ECB’s easing bias could cap the gains in the major.