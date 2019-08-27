Germany’s Altmaier: Important that EU-US trade talks start now

Ahead of the German Q2 GDP revision, the country’s Economy Minister Altmaier came out on the wires now, via Reuters, with the key headlines found below.

We as European are open to discuss many questions with US on trade, important that talks start now.

Upcoming trade talks with US will be difficult.

I am under impression that US administration also wants to reach solution on trade with Europe.

Slowdown in global economy increases chances for reaching agreement in trade discussion with US.