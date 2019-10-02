Germany’s Altmaier: Germany's growth outlook is clouded but there is no full economic crisis

Germany’s Economy Minister Altmaier came out on the wires last hour, via Reuters, making some comments on the German economic growth outlook.

Key Quotes:

Germany's growth outlook is clouded but there is no full economic crisis. Now is not the right time to discuss the end of black zero budget policy.

Despite the broad comeback in the US dollar, the EUR/USD pair manages to hold the 1.09 handle heading into the US ADP jobs data release.