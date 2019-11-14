Germany’s Altmaier: First positive signal of GDP growth does not give us all-clear

Commenting on today's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data from Germany, which showed that the economy expanded by 1% on a yearly basis in the third quarter, Germany’s Economy Minister Altmaier argued that the first positive signal of GDP growth does not give them 'all-clear.'

"The dark clouds on the horizon of the global economy have lifted a bit, also true of Brexit," Altmaier added.

The shared currency ignored these remarks and the EUR/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.0992, losing 0.13% on a daily basis.