Germany’s Altmaier: Economy to expand at moderate pace

“We continue to expect moderate but positive development of economy,” the German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Friday, adding that the post-pandemic full recovery is likely to occur in 2022 at the latest.

Further comments

“Good Q3 shows the economy is in shape to grow even during the pandemic.”

“Q3 gives us a cushion, we are remaining cautious though.”

“In 2022 at the latest we expect to have made up for economic losses due to the pandemic.”

EUR/USD reaction

EUR/USD was last seen trading at 1.1678, little affected by the above comments. The spot reverses a dip to daily lows of 1.1661 reached pre-German GDP release.