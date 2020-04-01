Germany’s Altmaier: Economy faces big growth hit in first half, second-half recovery possible

In an interview with the Rheinische Post newspaper, Germany’s Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told the economy faces a major economic shock in the second quarter but may rebound in the second half of this year.

Key quotes

“The impact will be very noticeable in the months of March, April and May.”

“In the second half of the year, we still have the chance for recovery and catch-up effects.”

EUR/USD reaction

Amid a pause in the US dollar slide across the board, the EUR/USD pair is seeing fresh selling and looks to retest the 1.1000 level so far this Asian trading.