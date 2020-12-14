Germany’s Altmaier: Coronavirus is out of control in the country

The COVID-19 situation is out of control in Germany, the Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said in a statement on Monday.

Key quotes

“If coronavirus spread continues in a similar way, hospitals will be overwhelmed.”

“If we act wisely, we can prevent another recession.”

“2021 economic situation to be volatile.”

“We likely won't see recession like in spring 2020.”

“I hope we can prevent complete economic standstill in the second pandemic wave.”

“Necessary to help retailers.”

This comes after Germany reported 16,362 new coronavirus cases, the slowing trend is due to the weekend effect. The Eurozone’s economic powerhouse saw a record daily rise of about 30K cases last week.

In the wake of the worsening covid situation in the country, Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to announce a stricter lockdown from Wednesday.

EUR/USD shrugs-off virus woes

EUR/USD is benefiting from the global vaccine optimism, shrugging off the hard lockdown concerns in Germany.

The spot was last seen trading at 1.2141, up 0.26% on a daily basis.