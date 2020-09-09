Germany’s Altmaier: Brexit agreement depends on the goodwill of both sides

Amid a dozen headlines crossing the wires on the Brexit issue, Germany’s Economy Peter Altmaier said that the Brexit agreement can be reached mostly on the goodwill of both sides.

“We should use all possibilities for negotiation on Brexit.”

“Negotiations should not be burdened by agreements being unilaterally changed by the UK govt.”

GBP/USD consolidates losses

GBP/USD consolidates the slide to six-week lows of 1.2920, as the bears await the release of the UK government’s internal market bill and PM Johnson’s presser for the next push lower.

The spot, currently, trades at 1.2943, losing 0.33% on the day.