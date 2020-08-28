Germany's Altmaier: Another economic shutdown is not expected

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Friday that he does not expect another shutdown of the economy even if coronavirus infections continue to rise.

Many industries in Germany were regaining momentum, Altmaier further told regional broadcaster SWR, as reported by Reuters.

Earlier in the day, Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported that there were 1,576 new coronavirus infections in the country.

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair paid little to no attention to these comments and was last seen gaining 0.7% on a daily basis at 1.1905.