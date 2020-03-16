Germany ZEW Preview: EUR/USD in a lose-lose situation

The German ZEW Economic Sentiment for March is set to be released tomorrow at 10:00 GMT. Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet, with the preview.
Key quotes
“The economic calendar is pointing to a drop from +8.7 in February to -26.4 in March, which would be the worst since August 2019. That seems optimistic.”
“Comments from the ZEW institution will be of interest. If they reflect grave fear, the common currency could further fall. Conversely, if ZEW economists say that it is ‘too soon to know,’ perhaps the euro could stabilize.”
“There are good reasons to expect a worse outcome than what economists expect, and even a surprising beat may push the currency lower as investors may ignore it.”
