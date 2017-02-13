Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
COMMODITIES
TRUMP
FED
Germany Wholesale Price Index (YoY): 4% (January) vs 2.8%
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Germany Wholesale Price Index (MoM) down to 0.8% in January from previous 1.2%
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 07:01 GMT
Germany Wholesale Price Index (YoY): 4% (January) vs 2.8%
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 07:01 GMT
EUR/USD attention shifted to 1.0563 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 07:01 GMT
Forex Today: Yen weakest in risk-on Asia, a Busy week ahead
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 06:56 GMT
EUR/USD bounces off lows, near 1.0630
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 06:52 GMT
USD/JPY retreats from two-week peaks, slides farther below 114.00 mark
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 06:42 GMT
FX option expiries for today's NY cut
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 06:19 GMT
UK CPI preview: Inflation expected to accelerate further in Jan - Natixis
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 06:06 GMT
GBP/USD catches fresh bids, tests 5-DMA
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 05:57 GMT
Netherlands, The Retail Sales (YoY) down to 3.9% in December from previous 7.2%
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 05:31 GMT
China SAFE: Will not go backwards on FX policy, nor return to old capital controls
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 05:30 GMT
Oil: The darkest hour is just before the dawn – GS
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 05:19 GMT
AUD/USD fades the risk-on rally, neutral near 0.7660
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 05:04 GMT
Leveraged Funds net long NZD and CAD positioning rose - Nomura
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 04:31 GMT
US’ biggest creditors dump treasuries in warning to Trump - BBG
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 04:25 GMT
Gold to get its kick out of geopolitics – HSBC
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 04:02 GMT
EUR/USD heading towards 1.0480 - Natixis
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 04:02 GMT
USD/JPY struggles to rise back above 114
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 03:56 GMT
NZD/USD rebounds from 38.2% fib, jumps above 0.72 handle
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 03:54 GMT
USD/JPY should return towards 115.30 – Natixis
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 03:27 GMT
Load More content ...