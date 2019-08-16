Germany to urge EU member states to refuse to renegotiate Brexit deal - The Guardian

Citing a leaked German government paper, The Guardian today reported that Germany was ready for a no-deal Brexit and would urge its EU allies to refuse to renegotiate the Withdrawal Agreement.

"The document prepared by officials for the German finance minister, Olaf Scholz, before talks in Berlin with the chancellor of the exchequer, Sajid Javid, suggests that the UK’s threats to leave without a deal are falling flat," wrote the Guardian's Daniel Boffey.

With the trading volume thinning out toward the end of the week, the GBP/USD pair didn't react to this article and was last seen trading at 1.2145, adding 0.5% on the day.