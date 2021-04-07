Germany is set to receive up to 880,000 covid vaccine doses shorter from Moderna Inc, as the delivery of the jabs planned for the end of April is canceled, Business Insider reports, learning from government circles.
Additional details
“Between 627,600 and 878,400 doses of the company were specifically expected for the 17th calendar week (April 26 to May 2). Obviously nothing will come of that.”
"Since we have hardly any reserves, but at the same time dozens of vaccination appointments have already been booked for the next few weeks, we get into trouble.”
Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn said: “Moderna's delivery schedules are often very short-term, and corresponding forecasts are subject to great uncertainty. A broadcast was canceled at short notice in March. The failure now comes at an inopportune time if the vaccination should finally go faster.”
Separately, the Italian daily, La Repubblica, reported that the European Medicines Authority (EMA) is expected to say that the blood clot cases are 'likely' linked to AstraZeneca vaccine.
Read: UK to roll out Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for the first time from Wednesday
EUR/USD unfazed
EUR/USD shrugs off discouraging vaccine report, as its fate hinges on the US dollar dynamics ahead of the all-important FOMC minutes.
The spot was last seen trading at 1.1870, almost unchanged on the day.
