Germany to extend modified lockdown to March 28 – Business Insider

The German government is set to announce an extension to the lockdown until March 28, Business Insider reports, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Chancellor Angela Merkel is likely to meet with the state premiers on Wednesday. The current restrictions are set to expire on March 7.

Markets are expecting some modification to the lockdown restrictions but the measures are expected to be extended until the end of this month.

Market reaction

EUR/USD ignores the above headlines, as it attempts a bounce above 1.2000, as the US dollar takes a breather after the ongoing advance. Despite the pause in the rally, the US dollar index holds near monthly highs of 91.39.