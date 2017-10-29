Germany to confirm size of expected budget surplus on Nov 9

Germany to confirm size of expected budget surplus on Nov 9By Dhwani Mehta
Germany’s acting Finance Minister Peter Altmaier told broadcaster ARD on Sunday, Germany expects a budget surplus in 2017, but will not know its full extent until Nov. 9 when the finance ministry gets a new assessment of expected tax revenues, Reuters reports.
Key Quotes:
“We will get a new tax revenue assessment on Nov. 9. Only then will we know exactly what the government’s future revenues will be.”
It was clear that Germany’s budget was “in good shape” and that a surplus was likely.
