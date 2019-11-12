Analysts at TD Securities note that the German ZEW survey posted a big jump higher in expectations, rising from -22.8 to -2.1 in November (mkt -13.0).

Key Quotes

“The ZEW institute noted an improvement in the international economic policy environment, with a greater chance for a Brexit deal, less likely US auto tariffs, and a potential agreement in the trade conflict between the US and China. The current assessment posted a smaller improvement, rising from -25.3 to -24.7 (mkt -22.0).”