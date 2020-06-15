Germany set to pay 42% more into EU budget in coming years – Die Welt

Citing government calculations, the German daily newspaper Die Welt reported on Monday, the Eurozone’s economic powerhouse is likely to see its contribution to the European Union’s (EU) budget rise by 42%, or EUR13 billion (11.7 billion pounds) annually, over the coming years, per Reuters.
“The latest proposals from Brussels said member states needed to pay around 1.075% of their gross domestic product (GDP) into the budget over the next seven years - based on 2018 GDP, meaning a total volume of 1.1 trillion euros,” Welt reported.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.12 amid coronavirus fears
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.12, extending its losses as the dollar comes in demand. Rising cases in the US Sun Belt, Beijing, and Tokyo weigh on the mood.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.25 amdi dollar strength, Brexit impasse
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.25 amid the risk-off mood and ahead of a call between UK PM Johnson and European officials attempting a breakthrough in deadlocked Brexit talks. The UK extends its reopening.
Breaking: BTC/USD dives below $9,000 amid short-term bulls capitulation
Bitcoin broke free from a triangle pattern and tested area below $9,000 during early Asian hours. The first digital coin has lost over 3% since the start of Monday and nearly 4% on a day-to-day basis to trade at $8,940 by press time.
Gold: Fails to appreciate break of weekly support line
The yellow metal prices decline to $1,728.60, down 0.12% on a day, during the early Monday’s trading. The bullion recently slipped below an ascending trend line from June 05 but a two-day-old symmetrical triangle restricts the metal’s immediate moves amid bearish MACD.
WTI drops over 5.0% in Asia as risk aversion dominates market moves
WTI carries the gap-down opening to attack the monthly low under $35.00. Risk-off runs at full steam amid fears of virus outbreak 2.0. Upbeat news from Iraq, Saudi Aramco fail to recall the buyers. Virus headlines, OPEC JMMC will be important to watch other than inventory data.