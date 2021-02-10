Germany set to extend coronavirus lockdown until March 14 – Reuters

Germany is said to extend coronavirus pandemic induced nationalized lockdown until March 14, Reuters reports, citing a draft resolution for the meeting between the government and state premiers.

"Considering the virus mutations, the steps to lift the restrictions must come carefully and gradually in order to avoid risking the successful curbing of infections," Germany's top officials are expected to say, according to a draft statement obtained by DW.

Federal and state governments will decide the next steps to reopening businesses in the coming weeks, per the draft document.

This comes right after the German newspaper Bild reported that the lockdown is likely to end on March 7 or 14.

EUR/USD advances towards 1.2150

The sentiment remains upbeat, exacerbating the pain in the US dollar while lifting EUR/USD closer to the 1.2150 barrier.

The spot was last seen trading at 1.2140, up 0.17% on the day.