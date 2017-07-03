Germany saw disappointing factory orders data today - BBH

Germany saw disappointing factory orders data today - BBHBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at BBH explain that the main news was in the form of disappointing German factory orders as they declined three times more than the Bloomberg median estimate of -2.5%.
Key Quotes
“The decline of 7.4% was the largest decline since the throes of the Great Financial Crisis (January 2009). It completely offsets the 5.2% rise in December. Domestic orders fell 10.5%, and exports orders were off nearly 5%. Investment goods were particularly hard hit, falling 16.8%. The report warns of downside risks to tomorrow's industrial production report, which was expected to see a 2.7% gain after the 3.0% drop in December.”