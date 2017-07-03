Germany saw disappointing factory orders data today - BBH

Analysts at BBH explain that the main news was in the form of disappointing German factory orders as they declined three times more than the Bloomberg median estimate of -2.5%.

Key Quotes

“The decline of 7.4% was the largest decline since the throes of the Great Financial Crisis (January 2009). It completely offsets the 5.2% rise in December. Domestic orders fell 10.5%, and exports orders were off nearly 5%. Investment goods were particularly hard hit, falling 16.8%. The report warns of downside risks to tomorrow's industrial production report, which was expected to see a 2.7% gain after the 3.0% drop in December.”