Germany Retail Sales (YoY) increased to 2.3% in January from previous -1.1%
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Turkey Producer Price Index (YoY): 15.36% (February) vs 13.69%
FXStreet
|
46 minutes ago
Turkey Producer Price Index (MoM) dipped from previous 3.98% to 1.26% in February
FXStreet
|
46 minutes ago
Germany Retail Sales (MoM) up to -0.8% in January from previous -0.9%
FXStreet
|
46 minutes ago
Germany Retail Sales (YoY) increased to 2.3% in January from previous -1.1%
FXStreet
|
46 minutes ago
GBP/USD bounces off lows, around 1.2260 ahead of PMI
FXStreet
|
46 minutes ago
AUD/NZD: Stronger rally sounds on the cards - Natixis
FXStreet
|
58 minutes ago
AUD/USD off lows, still weaker for second straight session
FXStreet
|
06:46 GMT
USD/JPY: Corrections mature, uptrend to resume - Westpac
FXStreet
|
06:43 GMT
Forex Today: Risk-off grips Asia, PMIs, Fedspeaks to dominate
FXStreet
|
06:43 GMT
Reuters Poll: RBA to keep policy steady next week
FXStreet
|
06:24 GMT
UK: February services PMI to come in a bit weaker than consensus - TDS
FXStreet
|
06:19 GMT
EUR/USD consolidates minor-recovery above 1.05, awaits PMIs
FXStreet
|
06:19 GMT
Eurozone inflation reached the ECB target in February - Natixis
FXStreet
|
06:14 GMT
Russia’s Novak: Too soon to say if OPEC deal will be extended later this year
FXStreet
|
05:45 GMT
NZD/USD: Highs may be redefined before deep retracements develop - Westpac
FXStreet
|
05:40 GMT
Fed: Remarkable turnaround in March rate hike expectations - ANZ
FXStreet
|
05:34 GMT
Venezuela’s oil production may drop 20% by 2017-end
FXStreet
|
05:30 GMT
BOJ reduces bond-buying amid limited selling interest
FXStreet
|
05:21 GMT
AUD defining resistance within a broad consolidation - Westpac
FXStreet
|
05:13 GMT
Japan Consumer Confidence Index dipped from previous 43.2 to 43.1 in February
FXStreet
|
05:02 GMT
