Germany Retail Sales (MoM) came in at -0.2% below forecasts (0.2%) in April
By
FXStreet Team
Germany Retail Sales (YoY) registered at -0.9%, below expectations (2.3%) in April
FXStreet
|
36 minutes ago
Norway Credit Indicator below forecasts (5.3%) in April: Actual (5.1%)
FXStreet
|
36 minutes ago
Switzerland UBS Consumption Indicator down to 1.48 in April from previous 1.5
FXStreet
|
36 minutes ago
Germany Retail Sales (MoM) came in at -0.2% below forecasts (0.2%) in April
FXStreet
|
36 minutes ago
India: GDP for Q1 2017 expected to come in relatively strong at 7.1% Y/Y - TDS
FXStreet
|
39 minutes ago
Eurozone: Expect a further decrease in unemployment rate in April to 9.4% - Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
42 minutes ago
Euro area HICP: Headline rate to fall back to 1.6% y/y from April’s 1.9% - RBC CM
FXStreet
|
45 minutes ago
NZD/AUD: Multi-month rally could extend to the 0.95-0.96 - Westpac
FXStreet
|
48 minutes ago
Japan PM Abe: Want to cooperate with China on North Korea - Kyodo
FXStreet
|
48 minutes ago
Eurozone: Economic sentiment heads south - ING
FXStreet
|
52 minutes ago
Russian warship and submarine launch cruise missiles to IS units near Palmyra
FXStreet
|
53 minutes ago
AUD/USD refreshes session low near mid-0.7400s
FXStreet
|
54 minutes ago
USD remains under a cloud - Westpac
FXStreet
|
57 minutes ago
Eurozone inflation to slip back down to 1.5% y/y in May - TDS
FXStreet
|
59 minutes ago
Japan Annualized Housing Starts: 1.004M (April) vs 0.984M
FXStreet
|
05:18 GMT
US trade rep Lighthizer: US trade deficit growth with Vietnam presents new challenges
FXStreet
|
05:14 GMT
Japan Construction Orders (YoY) fell from previous 1.1% to -0.2% in April
FXStreet
|
05:07 GMT
Japan Housing Starts (YoY) above expectations (-1.5%) in April: Actual (1.9%)
FXStreet
|
05:02 GMT
NZD/USD: Positive bias, may target the 0.71-0.72 area - Westpac
FXStreet
|
05:01 GMT
Russia’s Putin: Can work with "pragmatic' Macron
FXStreet
|
04:59 GMT
