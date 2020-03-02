Germany reportedly looking to loosen rigid spending cuts, EUR/USD positive

HB is reporting that Germany is mulling a way to loosen its rigid limits on spending and stimulate the economy. Europe's largest economy has a constitutional debt brake which forces it to refrain from deficit spending.

Germany has favorable lending conditions with negative yields across the curve. If Berlin decides to spend on fighting the disease, green causes of infrastructure, it would relieve the European Central Bank of cutting interest rates. Therefore, it is euro positive.

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.11, at the highest since February 4. Speculation of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in response to the outbreak is underpinning the pair's rise.