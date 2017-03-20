Skip to main content
By
FXStreet Team
Germany Producer Price Index (MoM) meets forecasts (0.2%) in February
07:01 GMT
ECB's task of normalizing monpol will be a lot harder than the Fed's - BBG
06:56 GMT
Eurozone wage growth figures for Q4 will be broadly unchanged – Danske Bank
06:46 GMT
USD/JPY struggling near monthly lows
06:43 GMT
RTRS Poll: RBNZ to keep rates on-hold this Thursday
06:42 GMT
GBP/USD struggling for direction below 1.2400
06:40 GMT
Bonds: Another bull trap in a secular bear market - BNPP
06:36 GMT
Forex Today: USD back in the red, German Buba report, Fedspeak eyed
06:34 GMT
AUD to rise further against GBP - Westpac
06:31 GMT
EUR/USD: Rally in the making - Natixis
06:28 GMT
NZD/USD sits at 3-week tops ahead of GDT, RBNZ
06:13 GMT
China: First capital inflows in 34 months – Standard Chartered
06:10 GMT
China: Can the long term growth momentum sustain by automation?
05:40 GMT
EUR/USD on a steady rise towards 1.0780, USD resumes decline
05:33 GMT
SNB’s Jordan: SNB is trying to limit the strength of its currency
05:23 GMT
NZD/AUD: Break below 0.9280 has signalled a move towards 0.8800 - Westpac
05:12 GMT
Bullish bets on gold slashed for the 2nd straight week - CFTC
04:50 GMT
G20: Trade policy is shifting - ANZ
04:45 GMT
CAD: Technical tone is mixed - BBH
04:42 GMT
USD could easily fall to the multi-month range low of 99 - Westpac
04:39 GMT
