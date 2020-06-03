Germany plans to lift travel ban for EU member states, UK, Switzerland from June 15 – Reuters

Citing government sources with the knowledge of the matter, Reuters reports that Germany is planning to lift a travel ban for the European Union (EU) member states, UK, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Switzerland from June 15.

Further details

“A further condition is that the countries concerned open their borders to holidaymakers.”

“Germany to instead issue country-specific guidelines on the coronavirus situation in the European countries concerned.”

EUR/USD consolidates the upside

EUR/USD is holding the upside around 1.1210 on the above headlines, having hit a new three-month high at 1.1228 an hour ago.