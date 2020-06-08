Germany plans special meeting on Friday to begin implementation of large parts of stimulus package – Reuters

Citing three sources with knowledge of the matter, Reuters reports that German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s cabinet is considering holding a special meeting on Friday.

The meeting aims to discuss the implementation of large parts of the recently announced EUR130 billion stimulus packages, the sources added.

According to the sources, the cabinet is expected to pave the way for the agreed temporary cut in value-added tax, cash handouts for parents and bigger incentives to buy electric cars.

EUR/USD battles 1.1300

EUR/USD is treading water just around the 1.13 handle, as the upside attempt once failed near the 1.1320 region. The spot is up 0.12%, with a daily low reached at 1.1281.