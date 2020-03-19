Germany planning to offer €40 billion in aid to self-employed and businesses – Reuters

The German government is putting together a €40 billion aid package to help self-employed and very small businesses, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing a government source familiar with talks.

"Ministers have not yet signed off on the package, the volume could be more than €40 billion," the source told Reuters and added that direct payments to self-employed and businesses with up to 10 employees for three months was being considered.

EUR/USD reaction

The shared currency failed to capitalize on this headline and the EUR/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.0821, down 0.85% on a daily basis.