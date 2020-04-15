Germany planning to extend lockdown measures until May 3 - dpa

According to a German press agency, dpa, the government is said to be considering extending the lockdown measures until May 3.

The current restrictions expire on April 19.

With the new coronavirus cases in the country showing no signs of slowing down, Chancellor Angela Merkel and her company are left with no choice but to maintain the lockdown measures for a longer period.

Merkel and the leader of Germany’s 16 states will likely decide on the extension period at a meeting scheduled later today.

EUR/USD reaction

EUR/USD extends its drop from near 1.0990 region, to now print daily lows of 1.0930 amid relentless US dollar buying across the board and resurfacing worries over the virus outbreak.