Germany planning billions of euros in financial aid to help companies and employees affected by coronavirus

Citing sources with knowledge of the matter, DPA news agency reports that German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and Economy Minister Peter Altmaier are planning billions of euros in financial aid to help companies and employees affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, Altmaier told Spiegel that strategically important firms could be nationalized if coronavirus places them in difficulties.

EUR/USD reaction

EUR/USD is sidelined in a narrow range around 1.1165 region over the past hour, consolidating its latest drop from above the 1.12 handle. The above stimulus relief news fails to have any impact on the shared currency, as risk-recovery leads the way at the moment.