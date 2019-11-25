The latest Ifo index adds to latest signs of a bottoming out of the German economy. However, bottoming out still does not mean a rebound, explains Carsten Brzeski – Chief Economist at ING Germany.
Key Quotes:
“The economy’s balancing act between solid consumption, services, public expenditures and construction on the one hand side, and weak activity in manufacturing on the back of trade uncertainty and weakness in the automotive sector on the other hand side continues. Particularly the manufacturing sector has made a significant u-turn since mid-2018; unfortunately for the worse. Back in the summer of 2018, slowing activity in the manufacturing sector was mainly the result of supply side constraints. Now the lack of demand has become a huge concern, as pressing as in 2010.”
“Looking at the Ifo index per sector shows that confidence in the service sector has deteriorated since the early summer, while at the same time confidence in the manufacturing sector is showing first tentative signs of bottoming out. However, order books in the automotive industry are still close to levels last seen in early 2013. High inventories and thin order books do still not bode well for the manufacturing outlook in the near term.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD attempts a recovery amid trade hopes, after German data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10 as China has made a gesture to the US on Intellectual Property. The German IFO Business Climate has met expectations at 95, but fears of a recession persist.
GBP/USD advances as Johnson's Conservatives remain in the lead
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, up. Recent opinion polls have shown ongoing strength for PM Johnson's Conservatives. The party's manifesto has not rocked the boat.
USD/JPY clings to gains near 1-week tops, eyeing 109.00 handle
USD/JPY is off the highs but holds the higher ground near 108.80 region, as markets cheer the risk-on mood, in the wake of fresh US-China trade optimism and the Hong Kong election outcome.
XAU/USD is sliding for the third straight day
Gold is trading around $1,460, weighed on at the open by a series of pro-risk appetite headlines and by a US dollar which has garnered demand on positive domestic data.
Chart of the week in Analysis: AUD/JPY at a critical juncture
AUD/JPY is an eye-catcher for the start of this week. The market's risk-barometer is technically running out of juice on the downside. Upside targets include the 200-DMA and July highs. Trendline support is being respected at this juncture.