Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
STOCKS
US Dollar Index
GOLD
Germany Markit PMI Composite above forecasts (56) in March: Actual (57)
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Germany Markit PMI Composite above forecasts (56) in March: Actual (57)
FXStreet
|
38 minutes ago
AUD/USD slides below 50-DMA, fast approaching 0.76 handle
FXStreet
|
49 minutes ago
France Markit Manufacturing PMI came in at 53.4, above forecasts (52.4) in March
FXStreet
|
08:01 GMT
Austria Industrial Production (YoY) dipped from previous 2.1% to -1.1% in January
FXStreet
|
08:00 GMT
France Markit PMI Composite came in at 57.6, above expectations (55.6) in March
FXStreet
|
08:00 GMT
France Markit Services PMI came in at 58.5, above expectations (56.1) in March
FXStreet
|
08:00 GMT
Gold off lows, still holding in red for second straight session
FXStreet
|
07:51 GMT
GBP: European elections represent potential downside risks – Standard Chartered
FXStreet
|
07:49 GMT
France Gross Domestic Product (QoQ) meets expectations (0.4%) in 1Q
FXStreet
|
07:48 GMT
France Gross Domestic Product (YoY) dipped from previous 1.2% to 1.1% in 1Q
FXStreet
|
07:47 GMT
Japan: External demand-driven economic recovery continuing - Nomura
FXStreet
|
07:44 GMT
GBP: Fractious Brexit negotiations in prospect – Standard Chartered
FXStreet
|
07:37 GMT
USD/CAD upside lost momentum near 1.3380, CPI eyed
FXStreet
|
07:35 GMT
Japan: Manufacturing activity still growing, despite first fall in four months for manufacturing PMI - Nomura
FXStreet
|
07:34 GMT
Will the BoE will ‘look through’ higher inflation? – Standard Chartered
FXStreet
|
07:24 GMT
Russia: 50/50 bet as to whether or not the CBR cuts its Key rate – TDS
FXStreet
|
07:20 GMT
India: Current account deficit widens to a better-than-expected 1.4% of GDP in Q4 – Nomura
FXStreet
|
07:17 GMT
US Dollar advances to 99.80, 3-day tops
FXStreet
|
07:16 GMT
NSD/USD drops to fresh weekly lows below 0.70 handle
FXStreet
|
07:16 GMT
Forex Today: USD rebounds in Asia, US Healthcare vote in focus
FXStreet
|
07:11 GMT
Load More content ...