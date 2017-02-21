Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
COMMODITIES
STOCKS
Fed
Germany Markit PMI Composite above forecasts (54.7) in February: Actual (56.1)
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Germany Markit PMI Composite above forecasts (54.7) in February: Actual (56.1)
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 08:35 GMT
Germany Markit Services PMI registered at 54.4 above expectations (53.6) in February
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 08:35 GMT
Hong Kong SAR Consumer Price Index rose from previous 1.2% to 1.3% in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 08:32 GMT
US Dollar flirting with highs near 101.30
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 08:31 GMT
Gold trading weak amid renewed USD strength
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 08:26 GMT
USD: Gradual pace of Fed’s rate hikes not enough to derail EM FX gains – ING
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 08:01 GMT
France Markit PMI Composite above forecasts (53.7) in February: Actual (56.2)
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 08:01 GMT
France Markit Services PMI above expectations (53.8) in February: Actual (56.7)
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 08:00 GMT
France Markit Manufacturing PMI came in at 52.3, below expectations (53.5) in February
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 08:00 GMT
AUD/USD reverses Monday’s up-move, drops back to 0.7660 support
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 07:57 GMT
Sell AUDUSD at around 0.7670 - HSBC
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 07:54 GMT
JPY: Bullish EM/commodity currencies? – Deutsche Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 07:50 GMT
France Consumer Price Index (EU norm) (YoY) meets forecasts (1.6%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 07:47 GMT
France Inflation ex-tobacco (MoM) down to -0.2% in January from previous 0.3%
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 07:46 GMT
USD longs retreat further - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 07:41 GMT
ECB tapering is not simple – Deutsche Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 07:36 GMT
USD/CHF supported at 1.0050 post-Swiss data
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 07:31 GMT
Stronger JPY against the USD would not solve US trade deficit with Japan - Nomura
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 07:30 GMT
France: Uncertainty surrounding the presidential election prevails - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 07:26 GMT
Asia: Inflows break USD correlations – BNPP
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 07:22 GMT
Load More content ...