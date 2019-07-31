Germany: Labour market is losing steam again – ING

Carsten Brzeski, chief economist at ING, notes that German unemployment increased by 59,200 in July (not seasonally adjusted), bringing the total number of unemployed up to 2.275 million, the highest level since March this year.
Key Quotes
“In seasonally-adjusted terms, unemployment increased by 1,000, keeping the seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate stable at 5.0%. It is the worst July performance of the German labour market since 2015.”
“The industrial slowdown of the last 12 months is finally leaving its mark on the domestic economy and more particularly on the labour market. Employment expectations in the manufacturing industry have already fallen sharply since the end of 2017 and are currently at their lowest level since early 2010.”
“In recent months, the service sector has also seen some signs of dampening. Employment expectations, though still at positive levels, have dropped since last August and are now at the weakest level since November 2017. Combined with an increase in short-time work schemes, yesterday’s drop in consumers’ willingness to buy did not come as a surprise.”
“All in all, the outlook for the German economy has become grimmer. While there is no reason to panic and the situation is definitely not as critical as in 2009, the risk of a longer stagnation is increasing. Today’s labour market data indicate that in the months ahead, private consumption will no longer be the powerful growth driver it used to be in recent years.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1100 as trade tensions mount
The latest announcement from US President Trump about a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports triggered risk aversion, playing against the greenback. US ISM Manufacturing PMI at near a decade low.
GBP/USD extends recovery to 1.2150 region
The greenback is on the back-foot, giving up its Fed-related gains amid a sudden appreciation of government bond yields, and worse-than-expected US data. Pound upward potential limited by Brexit turmoil.
USD/JPY sheds roughly 200 pips on collapsing yields, renewed trade tensions
The USD/JPY pair plunged to the current 107.50 region after touching a daily high of 109.31 following Trump’s announcement on more tariffs, collapsing US Treasury yields. Wall Street’s U-turn adds to the bearish case.
Gold jumps to two-week highs near $1440 on risk aversion
The troy ounce of the precious metal gained more than $20 in the last thirty minutes following US President Donald Trump's tweets regarding the trade conflict with China.
Wall Street makes sharp U-turn on Trump's surprise tariff announcement
Major equity indexes in the United States made a sharp U-turn in the last hour after US President Donald Trump announced that they will start imposing a 10% tariff on the remaining Chinese imports worth $300 billion starting September 1.