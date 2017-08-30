Germany: Inflation as measured by CPI is expected to be 1.8% in August 2017

Germany: Inflation as measured by CPI is expected to be 1.8% in August 2017By Eren Sengezer
"The inflation rate in Germany as measured by the consumer price index is expected to be 1.8% in August 2017," said the Statistisches Bundesamt Deutschland on Wednesday.
Key takeaways:
- Based on the results available so far, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) also reports that the consumer prices are expected to increase by 0.1% on July 2017.
- The collectively agreed earnings, as measured by the index of agreed monthly earnings including extra payments, increased by an average 3.8% in the second quarter of 2017 compared with the same quarter of the previous year.
- This is the highest rise since the beginning of the time series in 2011.
- The Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) also reports that, excluding extra payments, the year-on-year increase in the second quarter of 2017 was 3.4%.
- Consumer prices went up by 1.7% over the same period.
