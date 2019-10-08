Aline Schuiling, senior economist at ABN AMRO, points out that the volume of orders received by Germany’s industrial sector continued to decline in August.
Key Quotes
“Total orders fell by 0.6% mom after they dropped by 2.1% in July. The weakness was concentrated in domestic orders (-2.6% mom in August), while foreign orders increased (orders from the eurozone rose by 1.5% mom and from non-eurozone countries by 0.4%).”
“The monthly orders data is very volatile and the more stable 3 month-over-3 month growth rate shows that the weakness in orders is actually broadbased, across both geographies (domestic, eurozone and non-eurozone) and main product groups (consumer goods, capital goods and intermediate goods).”
“All in all, the orders data confirm the weak picture already painted by the most recent manufacturing PMI and the Ifo industrial business climate indicator, which each fell in August and September, suggesting that the contraction in Germany’s industrial sector will continue in the second half of the year.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD capped below 1.10 amid mixed German data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.10, within familiar ranges. German factory orders rose in August but remain in the red on an annual basis. Uncertainty about trade talks looms.
GBP/USD falls towards 1.22 on growing Brexit pessimism
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.22 as British sources see Brexit talks collapsing this week, blaming Ireland for refusing to talk. According to 10 Downing Street, Merkel's new position in a call with Johnson has made a deal "impossible."
USD/JPY: mounting trade tensions underpin safe-havens
The US government will blacklist more Chinese companies from purchasing American goods. Japanese data surprised to the upside, although the economic outlook remains sour. USD/JPY holding above the 106.90 support, short-term neutral.
Gold jumps above $ 1500, risk-off back in vogue
Fresh bids emerged once again around $ 1488 levels, allowing a strong bounce in Gold in a bid to test the $ 1500 mark. Gold bulls fight back control as risk-off seeps back on renewed trade jitters.
Bitcoin poses the doubts that the Ethereum clears
Ethereum continues to outperform Bitcoin and confirms the bullish momentum. Pessimistic headlines appear on Bitcoin serves as a classic contrarian indicator. XRP has a chance to return to its glory days.