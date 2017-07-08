Eurozone: Sentix investor confidence expected to decline slightly to 27.6 – Danske Bank

Eurozone: Sentix investor confidence expected to decline slightly to 27.6 – Danske BankBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at Danske Bank suggest that in the euro area, we get numbers for the Sentix investor confidence today, which they expect to decline slightly to 27.6 in August from 28.3 in July.
Key Quotes
“While business activity and economic confidence remain high, euro area PMIs did decline last week. Together with recent months without gains in the major stock indices, it poses the question of whether we have reached the top. A robust argument is the stronger EUR, which we expect to drag on the euro area growth outlook and become a headwind to inflation in the coming years.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.