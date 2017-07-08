Eurozone: Sentix investor confidence expected to decline slightly to 27.6 – Danske Bank

Analysts at Danske Bank suggest that in the euro area, we get numbers for the Sentix investor confidence today, which they expect to decline slightly to 27.6 in August from 28.3 in July.

Key Quotes

“While business activity and economic confidence remain high, euro area PMIs did decline last week. Together with recent months without gains in the major stock indices, it poses the question of whether we have reached the top. A robust argument is the stronger EUR, which we expect to drag on the euro area growth outlook and become a headwind to inflation in the coming years.”