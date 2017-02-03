Skip to main content
Germany Import Price Index (YoY) came in at 6%, above forecasts (5.5%) in January
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Germany Import Price Index (YoY) came in at 6%, above forecasts (5.5%) in January
FXStreet
|
07:00 GMT
GBP/USD sidelined below 1.2300, Brexit weighs
FXStreet
|
06:57 GMT
When is UK construction PMI and how could affect GBP/USD?
FXStreet
|
06:52 GMT
Switzerland Gross Domestic Product (YoY) declined to 0.6% in 4Q from previous 1.3%
FXStreet
|
06:46 GMT
Switzerland Gross Domestic Product s.a. (QoQ) came in at 0.1% below forecasts (0.4%) in 4Q
FXStreet
|
06:46 GMT
AUD/USD sticks to recent trading range, weaker below 0.7700 handle
FXStreet
|
06:43 GMT
Eurozone: HICP inflation figure expected to print 2.0% y/y – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
06:32 GMT
Eurostoxx 50 future: Tightening in daily volatility should prevent from rallying too much - Natixis
FXStreet
|
06:27 GMT
Forex Today: USD regains bids in Asia, UK PMI, EZ CPI – Up next
FXStreet
|
06:24 GMT
Eurozone: Flash HICP headline rate to tick up to 1.9% y/y – RBC CM
FXStreet
|
06:22 GMT
JPY: All-Japan core CPI for January 2017 to move into positive territory - Nomura
FXStreet
|
06:17 GMT
US: Core PCE deflator in line with expectations in January - Natixis
FXStreet
|
06:07 GMT
BoC: Nothing has changed - Nomura
FXStreet
|
06:02 GMT
Tumble in USD/NOK volatility
FXStreet
|
06:01 GMT
France: Dead end for Fillon, the 'third man'? - ING
FXStreet
|
05:55 GMT
EUR/USD clings to key support near 1.0530, eyes on EZ CPI
FXStreet
|
05:44 GMT
China’s bank regulator to tackle shadow banking, property bubbles
FXStreet
|
05:22 GMT
Germany: New inflation is food for ECB critics - ING
FXStreet
|
05:08 GMT
USD/CAD: Upside targets 1.3390 amid broad USD strength
FXStreet
|
04:58 GMT
Fed: March squarely on the table - ANZ
FXStreet
|
04:43 GMT
