Germany IFO - Business Climate came in at 111, above forecasts (109.6) in February
By
FXStreet Team
Germany IFO - Expectations came in at 104, above expectations (103) in February
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 09:01 GMT
Germany IFO - Current Assessment above forecasts (116.7) in February: Actual (118.4)
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 09:01 GMT
Switzerland ZEW Survey - Expectations increased to 19.4 in February from previous 18.5
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 09:01 GMT
USD/CAD clinches highs near 1.3160, data eyed
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 08:58 GMT
Japan’s Aso: Government will raise sales tax as planned in Oct 2019
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 08:52 GMT
GBP/USD remains capped at 1.25 handle, UK GDP and Fed minutes eyed
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 08:49 GMT
WTI little changed below $ 54.50, eyes API inventory report
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 08:45 GMT
EUR/NOK downside appears limited – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 08:41 GMT
Hong Kong SAR Gross Domestic Product (YoY) remains unchanged at 1.9% in 4Q
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 08:31 GMT
Hong Kong SAR Gross Domestic Product (QoQ): 1.2% (4Q) vs 0.6%
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 08:31 GMT
GBP/USD back in range – UOB
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 08:28 GMT
EUR/USD focus now is on 1.0352/40 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 08:22 GMT
EUR/USD slides to 1-1/2 month lows near 1.0500 handle ahead of German IFO
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 08:16 GMT
US Dollar resumes the upside, near 101.60 ahead of FOMC
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 07:56 GMT
Spill-overs from EZ politics into G10 and EM FX - ING
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 07:45 GMT
USD/JPY defies resurgent USD demand, drops to session low
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 07:43 GMT
Trump wants a weaker USD - AmpGFX
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 07:39 GMT
BCB Preview: Keeping the speed of rate cuts - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 07:36 GMT
USD/RUB: Risks remain on the downside - Natixis
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 07:30 GMT
Load More content ...