Carsten Brzeski, chief economist at ING, notes that German headline inflation is losing more momentum and seems to be on its way to what European Central Bank President Mario Draghi would call a re-anchoring at lower levels.
Key Quotes
“According to the just-released first estimate, German headline inflation dropped to 0.9% year-on-year in September, from 1.0% YoY in August. The national inflation measure dropped to 1.2% YoY from 1.4% YoY in August. Judging from the available regional data, headline inflation weakened on the back of lower food and energy prices. Where available, core inflation measures remained relatively stable.”
“At least for the time being, the feared growing contagion from the manufacturing meltdown to the rest of the German economy is not (yet) materialising. Even better, private consumption should benefit from lower inflation rates in the coming months because, in the words of Mario Draghi, “with low inflation, you can buy more stuff”. It’s hard to see Germans listening to Draghi these days but if they do, they would definitely temper growing recession fears.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to fresh 2019 low as German inflation disappoints with 0.9%
EUR/USD is trading below 1.0900 at fresh 2019 lows. Preliminary German HICP inflation for September disappointed with 0.9%, weighing on the euro. US-Sino trade relations are eyed.
GBP/USD rising after upbeat GDP and amid chaotic politics
GBP/USD is above 1.23, recovering. Final Q2 GDP was upgraded to 1.3% YoY, better than expected. PM Johnson is under fire for alleged sexual misconduct as the opposition meets to discuss the next steps.
USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below 108.00 handle
Mixed trade-related headlines benefitted the JPY’s safe-haven status and exerted some pressure. Subdued USD demand does little to impress bulls; stronger Chinese data helped limit the downside.
Gold: Flirting with head & shoulders neckline support near $1480 region
Gold extended its steady intraday decline through the mid-European session and dropped to fresh monthly lows, around the $1480 region in the last hour.
Forex Today: Trade uncertainty dominates markets, Boris Johnson in new trouble, China recovering
The market's mood has stabilized after a US official denied that the US will limit investor portfolio flows into China and the delisting of Chinese companies from US exchanges. However, the official has said it will not happen "for now."