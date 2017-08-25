Germany: Headline IFO index likely to fall to 115.5 in August - TDS

Analysts at TDS are in line with consensus in looking for Germany’s headline IFO index to fall from 116.0 to 115.5 in August.

Key Quotes

“Leading indicators have been mixed, with more downside from the ZEW but a much stronger manufacturing PMI. Looking at the details, we think we may see a bit more weakness in expectations but a bit of upside in the current assessment compared to what consensus is looking for.”