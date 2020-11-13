Germany government spokesman: Cannot talk about a turnaround in COVID infections yet

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Friday that they cannot yet talk about a turnaround in coronavirus infections in Germany and added that it's not possible to ease restrictions at the present, as reported by Reuters.

On Monday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel will reportedly meet with state leaders to assess the impact of the lockdown they started imposing earlier in the month.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be weighing on market sentiment. As of writing, Germany's DAX 30 Index was up 0.25% on the day at 13,085.