Germany: Government see no requirement for fiscal stimulus package

Germany's deputy government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer crossed the wires in the last minutes, reiterating that the government doesn't see a requirement to introduce a fiscal stimulus package. "We are staying with our policy of our balanced-budget policy," the spokeswoman added.

On the same note last week, Germany's Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told Reuters that they intend to stick to the balanced-budget rule of no new debt for now.

The EUR/USD pair largely ignored these comments and was last seen trading at 1.1117, adding 0.1% on a daily basis.