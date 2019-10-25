Analysts at TD Securities suggest that they are largely on top of consensus for Germany's IFO survey today, with little movement from the month before.

“It looks like Germany's survey data is largely in a consolidation phase after some steep declines over the last several months.”

“At 9am BST we also get the latest data from the ECB's Survey of Professional Forecasters. Last quarter saw long-term inflation expectations hitting a fresh record low, and we're not expecting any substantial improvement in the Q4 data.”