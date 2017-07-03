Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
COMMODITIES
STOCKS
Germany Factory Orders n.s.a. (YoY) fell from previous 8.1% to -0.8% in January
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Germany Factory Orders n.s.a. (YoY) fell from previous 8.1% to -0.8% in January
FXStreet
|
07:02 GMT
Germany Factory Orders s.a. (MoM) below expectations (-2.7%) in January: Actual (-7.4%)
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
Norway Manufacturing Output fell from previous 1.1% to 0.2% in January
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
USD/JPY confined in a narrow range just below 114.0 handle
FXStreet
|
06:58 GMT
GBP/USD weaker, drops to lows near 1.2220
FXStreet
|
06:58 GMT
NZ: IMF report warned on high household debt levels and “moderately” overvalued currency - TDS
FXStreet
|
06:56 GMT
US: Fundamentals vs political noise - Natixis
FXStreet
|
06:47 GMT
RBA: Comfortably on the sidelines – TDS
FXStreet
|
06:39 GMT
Forex Today: AUD stronger post-RBA, EZ GDP, US trade eyed
FXStreet
|
06:36 GMT
Post Yellen’s rate hike support, expect a total of three hikes this year – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
06:02 GMT
March Fed rate hike back on the table - HSBC
FXStreet
|
05:58 GMT
ECB unlikely to change its forward guidance on rates or QE - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
05:51 GMT
AUD/USD consolidates post-RBA gains above 0.7600
FXStreet
|
05:44 GMT
Global economic outlook getting better - HSBC
FXStreet
|
05:36 GMT
Bullish bets on the US dollar increased, EUR shorts surge - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
05:27 GMT
EUR/USD: Recovery capped below 1.0600 ahead of German data
FXStreet
|
05:08 GMT
China to be the world's new growth catalyst - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
04:55 GMT
Fitch affirms Australia's four major banks
FXStreet
|
04:55 GMT
Has the NZD/USD priced-in the weak GDT auction?
FXStreet
|
04:47 GMT
AUD/USD: Faltering on the resistance - Natixis
FXStreet
|
04:38 GMT
Load More content ...